Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten Says Her First Date With Husband Jeffrey Was a “Disaster”

In 1964, Jeffrey attended his first year at Dartmouth University. While there, he locked eyes with Ina, who was visiting her brother at the time. “She looked really smart, and she looked nurturing," he said of Ina. "She looked like she would take care of me."

Jeffrey wrote several letters to his future wife before they went out on their first date, however it didn't go as either of them expected. Ina said the night turned awkward after Jeffrey asked her, a high schooler, to go to a bar.

“It was a disaster," she recalled to Food Network. "I had never been to a bar in my life! The guy at the door says, 'Where's your ID?' and I thought, 'What ID?'"