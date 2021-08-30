Fans Believe That Kanye West's "Donda" Album Is a Cross Between Pop and Gospel Music

One thing is certain; Kanye West is a musical genius. Ever since the 44-year-old debuted his first album “College Dropout” in 2004, the music world has been his oyster. He has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the music industry. Kanye’s talent is unmatched. So, it’s no surprise that Ye’s newest project, “Donda,” is on the tip of everyone’s tongues.

While the anticipation of “Donda” was too much for many fans to bear, the album is finally here. And of course, it’s filled with tons of collaborations. Fans have been wondering if Kanye will deliver another gospel album since the release of “Jesus Is King,” and it looks like opinions on social media are divided.

So, is “Donda” a Christian album? Read on to get the 4-1-1.