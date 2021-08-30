Fans Believe That Kanye West's "Donda" Album Is a Cross Between Pop and Gospel Music

Fans Believe That Kanye West's "Donda" Album Is a Cross Between Pop and Gospel MusicBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 30 2021, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
One thing is certain; Kanye West is a musical genius. Ever since the 44-year-old debuted his first album “College Dropout” in 2004, the music world has been his oyster. He has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the music industry. Kanye’s talent is unmatched. So, it’s no surprise that Ye’s newest project, “Donda,” is on the tip of everyone’s tongues.
While the anticipation of “Donda” was too much for many fans to bear, the album is finally here. And of course, it’s filled with tons of collaborations. Fans have been wondering if Kanye will deliver another gospel album since the release of “Jesus Is King,” and it looks like opinions on social media are divided.
So, is “Donda” a Christian album? Read on to get the 4-1-1.
Many fans consider "Donda" to be a street-gospel album.
Now that “Donda” is officially available to stream on various music platforms, fans quickly took to social media to share their opinions on Ye’s new project.
While the general consensus is that Kanye has delivered another masterpiece, many social media users have found themselves calling the project a street-gospel album. On the flip side, others believe that the project is another hip-hop album.
These opinions come as a shock since Kanye announced that he would stop making secular music in September 2019, which was right before the release of “Jesus Is King.” However, fans have noted that "Donda" delivers a gospel feel with a mix of slow melodies and hip-hop beats.
Photographer Nigel D, who attended a “Donda” listening party, told Complex that the new project “is centered on God,” but fans can also look forward to “some slow [and] some trap” music. Nigel also shared that “some songs could be played in a church, and some in a club.”
Nigel also shared that the album does contain some expletives. However, the released project has been censored.
“I thought the album would have no expletives. But there are some B’s and N’s. So, Kanye tried to rush and lower the music when the B’s were flying because we were in a church,” Nigel told the outlet.
With that in mind, fans now believe that an uncensored version of "Donda" will be released at a later time.
"Donda" has officially been named the No. 1 album on Apple Music.
Yeezy season is in full effect! With so much anticipation for the release of "Donda", it appears that the album is another success that can be added to Kanye’s resume.
Per The Shade Room, "Donda" has officially hit No.1 on the Apple Music charts in 93 countries. Yes, you read that correctly.
The outlet shares that 15 of the top spots on Apple Music are all songs from the new project.
While there has been tons of controversy surrounding “Donda” — from DaBaby’s verse not making the initial rollout to Chris Brown calling out Ye for leaving him off the album — it appears that the controversy has helped pique even more interest in the project.
There’s no argument that Kanye West is one of the most influential artists of all time, and the release of “Donda” further solidifies that fact.
Congratulations to Kanye on a fantastic album!