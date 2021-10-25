Jeannie Mai Jenkins Dishes on Her Pregnancy and Why Her Clothing Line Is a "Practice Baby" (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy-award winner Jeannie Mai Jenkins may be best known for sharing her honest point of view on the daytime talk series The Real, but the host is adding two new titles to her already-impressive resume: a designer for three exclusive seasonal clothing collections with I.N.C. International Concepts for Macy's, and a mom to her first baby with husband Jeezy (real name Jay Wayne Jenkins).

Ahead of the Oct. 25 launch of her fall collection — which features tweed suits, knit dresses, loungewear sets, and menswear-inspired outerwear — Jeannie spoke exclusively with Distractify about both of her babies.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is pregnant, and she's looking forward to being a "dope mom."

During the Season 8 premiere of The Real in September 2021, Jeannie had an exciting life update to share with her co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, and Garcelle Beauvais. "It's been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that I am pregnant!" Jeannie shared. The make-up artist then added that it felt "surreal" because she had previously discussed her lack of desire to ever have kids several times over the years on The Real.

The TV star married Jeezy in March 2021, about a year after the rapper first popped the question. The 42-year-old later opened up about the couple's prior pregnancy loss, which occurred shortly before their nuptials, on her "Hello Hunnay With Jeannie Mai" YouTube page. (Jeezy is already a dad to two kids.) "That was really emotional, and [it] actually connected Jay and I more because we prepared ourselves for the good and the worst," Jeannie explained on her channel.

She shared that the couple had actually planned on moving forward with IVF before finding out that she had gotten pregnant naturally. More than a month after her big TV reveal, Jeannie is now officially in her third trimester. Though her due date is quickly approaching, the mom-to-be isn't interested in finding out the sex of her baby in advance.

"Even though I have so much fun with my girls, I also love the rambunctiousness of a boy," Jeannie said while chatting with Distractify. "I don't have a preference. I really, really just want a healthy baby." Instead, the newly-minted fashion designer is thinking about what type of mom she wants to be and how she's going to bond with her baby.

"This baby, whether it's a boy or a girl, is going to bake, is going to be to doing facials, is also going to play softball because mommy was a pitcher in high school and killed it," she added. "There's going to be a little bit of everything, no matter who this baby is."

Though motherhood wasn't always part of Jeannie's plan, she's now excited about the prospect of raising "a nurturing, empathetic human being." "I'm just going to be a really dope mom," Jeannie continued. "I'm going to be an amazing mom who is fun and who learns the answers with my kid."

Source: Erica White