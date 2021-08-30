Eugene Finally Met Stephanie 'The Walking Dead' — Or Did He?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 11, Episodes 1 and 2 of The Walking Dead.

In The Walking Dead Season 11 premiere, the Commonwealth, a series of connected communities from the comics, is introduced. And it's all thanks to Eugene. Right now, it's hard to say which direction our survivors will go as they acclimate to this new way of life.

But this new adventure is initiated by Eugene and his quest for true love in the form of his CB radio mystery girl.