Tiffany Haddish Says 'Ellen' Writers Are the "Best," Praises Talk Show Team (EXCLUSIVE)

Longtime talk show host and comedienne Ellen DeGeneres has announced she will be ending her daytime show after Season 19. Though fans are upset by the news, some are not surprised after the "Be Kind" advocate made headlines in 2020 for supporting a toxic workplace culture and rumors of "bullying" surfaced.

In March, Distractify spoke exclusively with the Girls Trip star about guest hosting Ellen. Find out what she had to say about the writers and more.

Though the internet is abuzz with possible suggestions, fellow comedienne Tiffany Haddish is rumored to be in the running as Ellen's replacement.

Ellen announced on her show that she has decided to end her talk show hosting duties at the conclusion of Season 19 because it no longer feels like "a challenge" to her anymore. So, who is going to replace her talk show slot?

Is Tiffany Haddish replacing Ellen DeGeneres? The 'Girls Trip' star says the 'Ellen' writers are the "best."

Following the news that Ellen would be leaving her talk show after 19 seasons, Page Six reported that Tiffany is in the running to take over. "Tiffany is a favorite, she has humor and empathy in spades," a senior NBCUniversal source told the publication. "She’s top of the list to get a daytime show – she’s a fresh voice."

At this time, there has been no official word that Tiffany will be replacing Ellen; however, we would not be surprised if the comic announces her own talk show in the near future. Not only has Tiff filled in as a guest host on Ellen, but she's also the current host of Kids Say the Darndest Things, and has hosted the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2018.

Plus, Tiffany loves working with the current team of writers who help to craft Ellen's jokes and bits for the show. She exclusively told Distractify in March that "Ellen has some of the best writers over there." "We work together as a team," she added. Tiffany explained that it was a collaborative process when she worked as a guest host on Ellen, telling us, "Beforehand, I tell them things I'm interested in, they bring back some hot things for me. I say, 'Oh yeah, I like that. OK, I could do something with this,' and then we go for it."

Continuing to praise the "great writers" at Ellen, she continued, "Nothing is done alone. You have to have a team." We're sure Tiffany would be a great daytime talk show host. Plus, she has mentioned several times that Oprah is her idol.