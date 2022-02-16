Jackie Goldschneider Was in "Dangerous Territory" With Her Eating Disorder Ahead of Season 12 (EXCLUSIVE)

Content warning: This article makes mention of eating disorders, which may be triggering to some readers.

When Jackie Goldschneider joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9, she was immediately open about her battle with an eating disorder and how her relationship with food has deeply affected her for nearly two full decades.

In Season 12, the longtime cast member is diving deeper than she ever has before, and she's letting viewers in on all aspects of her journey to recovery.