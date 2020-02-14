'The Thing About Harry's Jake Borelli on "Giving the Queer Community a Love Story" (EXCLUSIVE)

While many people associate Jake Borelli with his character Levi Schmitt on the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy and his adorable on-screen relationship with Nico Kim (Alex Landi), the actor is forging another love story in Freeform's movie The Thing About Harry.

Jake made history for being part of the first gay male relationship on Grey's and he's once again doing so with Freeform's first Valentine's Day original film.