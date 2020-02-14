We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'The Thing About Harry's Jake Borelli on "Giving the Queer Community a Love Story" (EXCLUSIVE)

While many people associate Jake Borelli with his character Levi Schmitt on the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy and his adorable on-screen relationship with Nico Kim (Alex Landi), the actor is forging another love story in Freeform's movie The Thing About Harry.  

Jake made history for being part of the first gay male relationship on Grey's and he's once again doing so with Freeform's first Valentine's Day original film. 

The Thing About Harry is a queer romantic comedy that takes place in Chicago, and centers around Jake's character, Sam, who has to take an unexpected road trip with his former high school bully, Harry (Niko Terho). The former enemies soon connect on a deeper level during their long car ride, in a way neither of them expected. 