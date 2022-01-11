The New Lifetime Documentary 'Janet' Lets Janet Jackson Tell Her Own Story

According to Billboard, Justin skated by with a breezy statement to Access Hollywood, "Hey man, we love giving you all something to talk about."

Of course, everyone only talked about Janet Jackson. She was banned from the Grammys while Justin was still invited to perform; her music was pulled out of rotation on MTV, VH1, and radio stations across the country; and she was asked to release a video apology whereby she accepted full responsibility for what happened. Her career never recovered.