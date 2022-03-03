Martin Explains the New Rules for 1-on-1 Dates on 'Joe Millionaire' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the March 3, 2022 episode of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

After Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers introduced the women to their families on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, things got pretty serious. Now, in an exclusive clip ahead of the March 3, 2022 episode, butler and host Martin Andrew explains to the remaining six women that there are new rules in place going forward.