Martin Explains the New Rules for 1-on-1 Dates on 'Joe Millionaire' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 3 2022, Published 11:37 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the March 3, 2022 episode of Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.
After Steven McBee and Kurt Sowers introduced the women to their families on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, things got pretty serious. Now, in an exclusive clip ahead of the March 3, 2022 episode, butler and host Martin Andrew explains to the remaining six women that there are new rules in place going forward.
We're down to crunch time, with just one episode left until we find out who each of the "Joes" picks and whether or not everyone gets a happy ending. The final six Joe Millionaire contestants get to choose which guy they spend time with going forward, but they'll have to make the right choice, because the clock is ticking.
What are the new dating rules on 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'?
In the clip, Martin tells the women that they will each be going on private 1-on-1 dates with the men from this point forward. They won't return to Lakeshore Manor after the dates — they will instead be sequestered away from each other. The idea is to keep the details of the dates private. It's clear that things are suddenly very serious.
"Your feelings for Steven and Kurt are personal and should be kept that way," Martin tells the women in the clip. "So, from here on out, there will only be private dates planned by the guys. Once you leave for your dates, you will not be coming back to the manor. You'll be returning to individual hotel rooms."
He then reminds the women that an elimination can happen any time.
Before, the women roomed together and were able to essentially compare notes and kiss and tell; now, things are much more on the down-low. None of the remaining Joe Millionaire contestants are supposed to be in contact with each other for the rest of the season.
The 'Joe Millionaire' contestants now have to choose between Kurt and Steven.
Martin explained at the end of the Feb. 24, 2022 episode that the women would have their choice of which man to pursue exclusively — either Kurt or Steven. Both men also got the chance to meet with their respective families to get their perspectives on each woman.
While things aren't any easier for either of them in choosing just one woman, the 1-on-1 dates should help Kurt and Steven make their decisions by the end of the season.
When is the 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' season finale?
The Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer season finale airs on March 10, 2022. The show just got turned on its head, and no one knows what to expect. We can only imagine how the final women will react to the reveal of which "Joe" is the real millionaire.
Watch Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.