Jordan Fisher Reveals He Already "Baby-Proofed" the House in Preparation for the Birth of His Son (EXCLUSIVE)

You may have recently watched Jordan perform on Broadway as the titular character in the musical Dear Evan Hansen or suit up as Bart Allen in the DC series The Flash. But now he'll be taking on a new role: being a dad.

"[Preparing to be a dad is] definitely the greatest and by far the most challenging," he told Distractify. "We all barely have a handle on our own lives so the idea of handling someone else's entirely is a pretty wild one."