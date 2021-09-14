KayCyy Pluto Is Just Getting Started With Kanye West's "Donda" (EXCLUSIVE)

The "Flew By You" rapper said he began honing his musical talents "when I was in school, a little kid in Africa." During that time in Kenya, he claimed, "I used to play the drums a lot," which gave him quite an ear for music production.

When he emigrated to America, KayCyy mentioned that "worshipping in church" brought music prevalently in his life and formed the basis for a lot of the gospel influence in his sound today.