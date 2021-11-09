An Astrologer Says Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson "Were Destined to Know Each Other" (EXCLUSIVE)

While PDA-inclined pairings like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, and Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian , have dominated the public's attention recently, there's one rumored new coupling that is so unexpected that fans can't stop talking about it: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson .

Since then, the two have reportedly spent time together dining out in Pete's native Staten Island, but a source told People that they are "just friends hanging out."

Pete and Kim shared a kiss during an Aladdin-themed SNL skit when Kim hosted the variety show on Oct. 9, 2021. However, they didn't ignite dating rumors until they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif. a few weeks later.

The SKIMS founder and KUWTK alum split from Kanye (Ye) West in 2020, and the Saturday Night Live cast member has had several high-profile relationships with the likes of Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kaia Gerber.

Both Kim and Pete have made headlines before for their past relationships, but the two are being quite private about their recent hangouts.

As we eagerly await some sort of explicit confirmation that the duo is an official item, we decided to ask astrologer Lisa Stardust about their compatibility. Lisa created The Astrology Deck , and she also wrote The Saturn Return Survival Guide , and while Pete and Kim may seem like a surprising match at first glance, she acknowledged that the two do have a few key connections on their birth charts.

Astrologer Lisa Stardust on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's compatibility: "It's a past life situation."

The longtime reality star and KKW Beauty founder was born in Los Angeles, Calif. on Oct. 21, 1980. The mom of four has a Libra sun (so she's an Air Sign), which means that harmony, peace, and justice are all very important to her. Kim also has a Pisces moon, so she is likely inclined to be very empathetic and supportive of the needs of others.

Pete, on the other hand, is a Scorpio (Water Sign) with a birth date of Nov. 16, 1993. In addition to being a polarizing Zodiac sign, Scorpios themselves have a reputation for being destructive, enigmatic, and passionate. "Scorpios like to get deep," Lisa explained to Distractify. "I just think that he hasn't found anyone who needs to get deep enough with him."

While his Scorpio sun may mean that he can be "moody and brooding," The King of Staten Island actor's moon is in Capricorn. He, therefore, can be quite sensible and realistic at times.

Though Kim and Pete's sun signs may not seem like they would jive in a relationship, Lisa noted that there are a lot of other aspects to their respective birth charts that tie them together (and that Pete is "magnetic," "reflective," and "a flirt" by nature).

She shared that Kim's Mercury is in Scorpio, which makes sense with Pete's sun and his Venus. In addition to being a positive sign for their communication, this connection is "a really good aspect for dating and being in a relationship."

Plus, Pete's ascendant is in Aquarius, so he likes to be somewhat free in relationships. His ascendant goes along well with Kim's South Node. "This is a past life situation," Lisa added about how deep their connection is. "They get along really well; it is a very karmic relationship for both of them." According to Lisa, the placement of Pete's Mars on Kim's ascendant (Sagittarius) is another notable aspect of their charts. "He really wants her," Lisa said, based on this alignment. "She's like his ideal person. He thinks that she's the bee's knees."

