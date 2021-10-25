Lance Bass on the "Magical" Holiday Traditions He Wants to Continue with His Twins (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Oct. 25 2021, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
As the members of NSYNC once sang, "It's that time of year / Christmas time is here."
The holiday season is a time for people to get together with their loved ones, watch Christmas movies, and warm up from the cold by drinking a hot cup of festively flavored coffee.
For Lance Bass, who was part of the aforementioned boy band, the upcoming holiday season will be the first he's celebrating since he became a dad. Lance and his husband of nearly seven years, Michael Turchin, welcomed twins Violet Betty and Alexander James, via a surrogate on Oct. 13.
Now that Lance and Michael are the parents of newborn twins, coffee has become more important to them than ever before. Thankfully, the Mississippi native partnered with Starbucks for their Holiday Presence Exchange, and spoke with Distractify about the significance of reconnecting this year, and how he's planning on celebrating his favorite season with his kids.
Lance Bass discussed the holiday traditions he's looking forward to continuing with his twins.
The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 guest host has been candid about his "crazy long journey" with Michael to become dads through IVF and surrogacy.
"We did learn that it happens when it's supposed to happen," Lance shared with Distractify. "It took us five years to get here and this is exactly what is supposed to happen."
In addition to "reading a lot of books" and preparing himself to be an expert swaddler for the practical side of fatherhood, Lance has thought about some of the fun matters as well — like how he wants to ring in the holidays in the future with his son and daughter.
Lance noted that one of his favorite traditions is to pick out a tree and decorate it with ornaments he and Michael have collected during their travels.
"It's all about creating memories. Having kids around during the holidays is going to bring back that magic that you lose as you get older. Being able to see the holidays through a kid's eyes is going to be magical," Lance added. "I cannot wait for that."
While he's looking forward to when Alexander and Betty will be able to get in on the fun, he recognizes that the 2021 festivities will be much more low-key because they will be just a few months old.
"This holiday season, I'm going to be stuck at home a lot more with the twins," he explained, which is why he's "excited" that he can make his favorite Starbucks beverages at home.
While the singer's go-to coffee order is usually a Brown Sugar Oat Milk latte, when it comes to the holidays, he goes all out.
"Holidays are kind of my thing, so anything I eat or drink, I always like for it to taste like Christmas," Lance said, which is why you can find him sipping on a Gingerbread or Peppermint Mocha K-Cup coffee, or just a classic Starbucks Holiday Blend.
The entertainer shared tips on how families can reconnect this holiday season.
While holiday celebrations often bring people together, for many, the 2021 festivities will mark the first time that families have been able to unite since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions began.
Though these reunions can be joyful occasions, there may also be some initial awkwardness because so much time has passed.
Lance has some advice to help people break the ice.
"A lot of us didn't get to go home for the holidays last year, so this year, we're really going to be making up for it," the singer said. "When you are together, just be present and really make sure that you create those incredible memories — from cheerful conversations about what memories you have from Christmases past, to activities like writing in a journal so you can read it next year to see how far you've come. Just be present with your loved ones and put on some good Christmas music in the background to set the mood."
Many people consider songs like "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" to be "some good Christmas music." The tune was the lead single off of NSYNC's 1998 Christmas album, "Home for the Holidays," and it continues to play in stores and homes around the world each year.
Though Lance can't avoid hearing the holiday song on a loop each year, he doesn't mind it.
"I absolutely love it. There are many songs that I can say, 'Eh, I don't care to really listen to that anymore,' but my Christmas album was my favorite one to record...." the Unicorn Hunters star explained. "There's not a Starbucks that you go into without hearing that song."
