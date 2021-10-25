Lance Bass on the "Magical" Holiday Traditions He Wants to Continue with His Twins (EXCLUSIVE)

The holiday season is a time for people to get together with their loved ones, watch Christmas movies, and warm up from the cold by drinking a hot cup of festively flavored coffee.

As the members of NSYNC once sang, "It's that time of year / Christmas time is here."

For Lance Bass , who was part of the aforementioned boy band, the upcoming holiday season will be the first he's celebrating since he became a dad. Lance and his husband of nearly seven years, Michael Turchin , welcomed twins Violet Betty and Alexander James, via a surrogate on Oct. 13.

Now that Lance and Michael are the parents of newborn twins, coffee has become more important to them than ever before. Thankfully, the Mississippi native partnered with Starbucks for their Holiday Presence Exchange, and spoke with Distractify about the significance of reconnecting this year, and how he's planning on celebrating his favorite season with his kids.

Lance Bass discussed the holiday traditions he's looking forward to continuing with his twins.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 guest host has been candid about his "crazy long journey" with Michael to become dads through IVF and surrogacy. "We did learn that it happens when it's supposed to happen," Lance shared with Distractify. "It took us five years to get here and this is exactly what is supposed to happen."

In addition to "reading a lot of books" and preparing himself to be an expert swaddler for the practical side of fatherhood, Lance has thought about some of the fun matters as well — like how he wants to ring in the holidays in the future with his son and daughter. Lance noted that one of his favorite traditions is to pick out a tree and decorate it with ornaments he and Michael have collected during their travels.

"It's all about creating memories. Having kids around during the holidays is going to bring back that magic that you lose as you get older. Being able to see the holidays through a kid's eyes is going to be magical," Lance added. "I cannot wait for that." While he's looking forward to when Alexander and Betty will be able to get in on the fun, he recognizes that the 2021 festivities will be much more low-key because they will be just a few months old.

"This holiday season, I'm going to be stuck at home a lot more with the twins," he explained, which is why he's "excited" that he can make his favorite Starbucks beverages at home.

While the singer's go-to coffee order is usually a Brown Sugar Oat Milk latte, when it comes to the holidays, he goes all out. "Holidays are kind of my thing, so anything I eat or drink, I always like for it to taste like Christmas," Lance said, which is why you can find him sipping on a Gingerbread or Peppermint Mocha K-Cup coffee, or just a classic Starbucks Holiday Blend.

Source: Courtesy of Starbucks