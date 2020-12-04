‘Avengers’ Star Letitia Wright Sparks Controversy With Anti-Vaxx Video

Letitia and future Small Axe costar John Boyega — an actor best known for his role in the Star Wars films — studied together at London’s Identity School of Acting.

“I have seen Letitia from when we both had nothing, had no credibility, and wanted our chance,” John told The Grio in 2018. “After classes, everybody would congregate at a nearby McDonald’s, and I remember seeing Letitia, and we would speak about our dreams and our visions.”