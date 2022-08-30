Fans Speculate About Why Michael Fishman Is Leaving 'The Conners,' and It's Not Pretty

However, while he may not be in front of the camera, he’s spent plenty of time behind the scenes, and may continue to do so. Michael directed five episodes of The Conners, and even wrote a few episodes of The Roseanne Show back in 2000. Now, while he’s not moving onto new acting projects, he is focusing on producing. He was a producer-writer-director of Fish’s Call Sheet, and is now producing a documentary titled Refugee Voices, as well as a new series titled The Mixed Girl.

The Conners is set to return for Season 5 on Sept. 21 on ABC at 8 p.m. EST.