Mitch and Krysten Have a Lot of Conflicting Ideas on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Krysten doesn't want this disagreement to be something that drives a wedge between them, but it might.

It's hard to say if this means Mitch and Krysten aren't compatible. But Krysten does wonder in the clip if she and her new husband are a good "match." She also admits that she feels "conflicted" about her marriage because of her and Mitch's differing views on the career path she hopes to take someday.