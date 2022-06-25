BET Awards — Here Are Our Top 10 Most Viral Moments

In 2010, the BET Awards celebrated its 10th anniversary with a nod to a ‘90s classic. While presenting an award, Nia Long began reciting the poem “I’m Looking At Music” from the 1997 movie Love Jones. As many fans of the movie know, Nia’s character, Nina Mosley, wrote the poem in the hopes of winning back her previous boyfriend, Darius Lovehall (Larenz Tate).

After Nia’s rendition, Larenz joined her onstage to say some words from Darius’ poem, “Brother to the Night (A Blues for Nina).” Then, Love Jones fans instantly rejoiced when the actors reenacted their scenes over a decade later.