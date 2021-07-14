The 'Never Have I Ever' Season Finale Sets Up for a Potential Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

The new season was greenlit in July 2020, only a couple of months after the series debuted on the streaming service. Inspired by Mindy's life growing up as an Indian American, Never Have I Ever has received favorable reviews since its premiere, being watched by more than 50 million internationally.

Season 2 of Never Have I Ever drops its 10-episode run on July 15, picking up where Season 1 left off. Devi has two men vying for her affection, and she has to choose one of them. Or does she?

At this time, Netflix hasn't announced a third season of Never Have I Ever — but from what Jaren shared, it sounds as though the season will end on a note that's clearly setting up for another.

"The way that we will leave off will make you scream wanting more," he says. "I really hope that we are given the opportunity to make a third season because I want to know what happens too. So hopefully we get the chance."

Never Have I Ever Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix on July 15.