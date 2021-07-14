The 'Never Have I Ever' Season Finale Sets Up for a Potential Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)By Sara Belcher
Jul. 14 2021, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
Mindy Kaling's Netflix series Never Have I Ever was originally to be the show she said she didn't have growing up, and it has since blossomed into a popular teen title on the streaming service. Following teenager Devi Vishwakumar, who is trying to get a boyfriend before her high school career is over while dealing with the sudden death of her father, the show is both heartbreaking and funny.
Ahead of the second season premiere, Jaren Lewison — who plays one of Devi's love interests, Ben Gross — spoke exclusively with Distractify about Never Have I Ever, and even teased the possibility of a Season 3.
Jaren said the Season 2 finale will be the most exciting episode of the season.
Jaren has already promised that we'll get to see even more of the quirky and nerdy Ben Gross, and every plotline this season will be building up to a stellar season finale.
"I think that [the season finale] is the best that we've made," Jaren says of the episode, which was written by the title's showrunner, Lang Fisher. "I think that it is visually stunning, I think that it is incredibly deep in terms of the emotions that each character goes through. There's something for every character, and without giving too much away, it will make your jaw drop."
While the season finale is definitely something viewers will have to look forward to, Jaren also shared that we'll get to see a lot of development of his character (and others) throughout the season.
"I think that this season, Ben does grow a lot," he says. "I think we see him mature and we see all different sides of Ben. We see that name-dropping and a little bit [brash] at times because he's still Ben Gross, it's still a part of who he is, but we also see his genuine kindness and we see interest in new relationships and how he goes about building those and it will be very interesting."
Will there be a Season 3 of 'Never Have I Ever'?
Season 2 of Never Have I Ever drops its 10-episode run on July 15, picking up where Season 1 left off. Devi has two men vying for her affection, and she has to choose one of them. Or does she?
The new season was greenlit in July 2020, only a couple of months after the series debuted on the streaming service. Inspired by Mindy's life growing up as an Indian American, Never Have I Ever has received favorable reviews since its premiere, being watched by more than 50 million internationally.
At this time, Netflix hasn't announced a third season of Never Have I Ever — but from what Jaren shared, it sounds as though the season will end on a note that's clearly setting up for another.
"The way that we will leave off will make you scream wanting more," he says. "I really hope that we are given the opportunity to make a third season because I want to know what happens too. So hopefully we get the chance."
Never Have I Ever Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix on July 15.