King Charles III Was Coronated on Saturday, But What Are the New Titles for the Rest of the Royal Family?

The Queen is dead. Long live the King. And now, all of the members of the royal family have new titles. That might make things confusing. It's always hard remembering names, royal titles even more so.

Now that the line of succession is shorter, everyone has inched closer to the crown. King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II's son, was coronated on Saturday in a grand ceremony that hasn't been witnessed in nearly a hundred years. The King is easy to remember, but what are the new titles for the rest of the family?