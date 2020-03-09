Nick Viall Thinks Peter's "Done a Good Job" With His Messy 'Bachelor' Season (EXCLUSIVE)

"I've been saying Hannah Ann — I’m not super confident in that prediction. I think arguments can be made for both. I think I’m going against the grain in what they seem to be selling us, and that’s you know, that he’s gonna end up with Madison. If it happens, great, but I guess I'm just picking Hannah Ann because it seems less obvious... we'll see," Nick speculates.

Regardless of who wins, though, Nick says this season reigned in some incredible contestants for Paradise.

"I think they have an incredible cast of women for Paradise... the bulk of the women will be from Peter's season, and some who maybe weren't perfect for The Bachelor I think will be entertaining on the beach. Let’s see who wins Peter's heart," he tells me.