Nick Viall Thinks Peter's "Done a Good Job" With His Messy 'Bachelor' Season (EXCLUSIVE)

Being The Bachelor is no easy task — having to pick a life partner from 30 eligible contestants in front of a camera is incredibly high-pressure, and former Bachelor Nick Viall knows the struggle all too well. After appearing on several iterations of the popular series, the model and actor became well-acquainted with the conflicts and stress that come with the honorable title.

We were able to catch up with the 6-foot-2 reality star to discuss the mixed reactions this season has garnered, his thoughts on Peter's dramatic season, and what advice he would have given to Peter throughout the season. Needless to say, Nick's thoughts on Peter's Bachelor season were extremely insightful.