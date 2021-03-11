'She's the Boss' Star Nicole Walters Talks Raising Kids and Racial Injustice (EXCLUSIVE)

“If there’s anything I want people to take away from the show is that there is a little bit of them in this crazy family,” Nicole exclusively tells Distractify about She’s the Boss.

USA has created magic yet again with the family docuseries She’s the Boss . The show chronicles the life of entrepreneur and marketing extraordinaire Nicole Walters , husband Josh, adopted daughters Krissy and Ally, and of course, her assistant and BFF Eddie.

She’s the Boss gives fans a front row seat to the inner workings of an inclusive, fun, and passionate family. So, prepare to learn, grow, laugh, and cry with the Walters clan.

While the show is only a few episodes into Season 1, fans have been able to get a glimpse of Nicole and Josh’s parenting style, along with how close they are with the girls and Eddie.

“I think in America, it’s just maybe teaching the value of appreciating the opportunity whereas coming as an immigrant, I’m not just teaching you the value, I want you to experience the hardship just a little bit," she shared. “So that way, you know both sides of it.”

Not to mention, Nicole lets them know that while she is wealthy, they need to know the importance of working hard. After all, every opportunity can be taken away in a flash, which is something that her parents have instilled in her.

“I am very proud to say that I have high expectations for them and I’m involved. And those expectations do not vary based on my bank account,” she shares. “I tell my kids all the time, Eddie works for me. You guys don’t have housekeeping, cleaners, drivers, or maids. You don’t own private jets or black cards. Mom has those things.”

The star revealed that there are certain cultural morals and expectations she upholds when it comes to her children. And that involves being able to do the necessities such as washing dishes, cleaning their rooms, and other household chores.

Nicole openly admits that her family dynamic is unique. Since she was raised by immigrant parents from Ghana, her parenting style is one that’s old school with a bit of a new school feel.

Nicole opens up about talking with her kids about racial injustice and Black Lives Matter.

Racial injustice continues to be a hot topic in this country. And for Nicole, it was important for her to have the discussion with her daughters and be able to understand their thoughts and feelings.

"With everything that was going on, it was really important for me to authentically hear where my children were," Nicole says. “So, I spent a lot of time listening to my 18-year-old and saying, ‘How do you feel about this? Do you have any questions about this?’ And really trying to make sure she had access to all of the information — meaning what all sides were saying so she could be prepared to formulate a perspective and response to whoever was in front of her.”

And while most people would view the conversation of racism, white privilege, and racial injustice to be a difficult one to have, Josh has also been instrumental in educating the kids. “My husband is super-woke. People don’t know about it,” Nicole shares. “But it’s almost to the point that I’m over here saying, 'Well, can we talk about it?' He says, 'There is no table.'"

Additionally, Nicole shares that Josh is a lawyer, so he understands the magnitude of how these issues affect the community. “He’s the guy that's present when there are protests to see how he can help. He’s thinking these are people’s kids, just in a very sort of sensible perspective.”

And throughout it all, Nicole wants her daughters to know the importance of speaking up and allowing their voices to be heard. “We were out there [protesting] in the very beginning. And it was because she was very adamant about wanting to be heard. I admire that about her. I encourage it in her and I want my daughters to know how to use their voice."