Rachel Has Second Thoughts About Decision Day on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Another day, another problem for newlyweds José and Rachel to figure out on Married at First Sight . Although they have hurdles to jump like every other couple on the show, there's one issue that keeps popping up, and that's money. Now, Rachel doesn't know what she wants to do come Decision Day.

In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Nov. 3, 2021, episode of MAFS, Rachel and José discuss their individual spending habits. Whenever they discuss finances, things don't go well. Rachel is unafraid to splurge on trips and other luxuries that José would be fine avoiding if it means he can contribute more money to his 401K.

And in the clip, Rachel admits their differing views make her worried about their future.