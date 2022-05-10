'Red Table Talk': Tinder Swindler Victim Ayleen Charlotte Speaks Out (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

For those fascinated by true crime scam artists, the May 11, 2022 episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk will be right up your alley. That's because Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones will be sitting down with Tinder Swindler and Anna Delvey victims. Ahead of the episode, Red Table Talk has shared an exclusive clip with Distractify featuring Tinder Swindler victim Ayleen Charlotte as she speaks out for the first time since the Netflix documentary premiered.

Keep reading to learn more about her story and to get a sneak peek at the RTT interview.