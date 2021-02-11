What Happened Between Sabrina Parr and Tristan Thompson?

Although they've been split for some time now, it appears as though the drama between Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom hasn't been put to rest yet.

In a new interview, Lamar got highly candid about his relationship with Sabrina and feelings about how she acted during their relationship now that there has been a bit of time removed from their split. During his chat, he revealed that she and Tristan Thompson allegedly hooked up, throwing a massive curveball into the story. So, what exactly went down when Lamar shared these never-before-heard details of his love life? Here's what we know so far.

Sabrina Parr and Tristan Thompson hooked up, according to Lamar Odom.

While appearing virtually on The Wendy Williams Show on Feb. 10, Lamar dove deep into the details of his past relationship with Sabrina, referencing everything from her criminal record to what he alleges is her compromised mental state. Toward the tail end of their chat, Lamar dropped the bombshell reveal that Sabrina informed him that she had slept with Tristan Thompson.

Her fling with Tristan was an issue within a love circle that also involves Khloe Kardashian. From 2009-2016, Lamar and Khloe were married and their relationship was one of the most high-profile in Hollywood. Following their split, Khloe began seeing Tristan, and Lamar did the same with Sabrina. However, in detailing his infidelity, Lamar referenced that Sabrina claimed to have hooked up with Tristan, a move he clearly deemed to be out of spite given the group's relation.

Tristan already has a rocky history in his relationship with Khloe that is earmarked by constant allegations of cheating and various forms of infidelity. Despite that, the pair have seemingly done all they can to make it work through the drama. However, this most recent revelation may further throw the pair into a tailspin given the weight it carries in context.