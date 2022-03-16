'Survivor' Alum Evvie Jagoda Talks Diversity in Latest Season of Reality Show (EXCLUSIVE)

The petition demands that Survivor “should commit to featuring Black, Indigenous, People of Color (‘BIPOC’) in their full breadth and depth.” In November 2020, George Cheeks, the president and chief executive for the CBS Entertainment Group, announced that for Survivor, Big Brother, and Love Island, at least half of their casts would be BIPOC.

In addition, more unscripted television would be created by BIPOC. While this specific initiative doesn’t list LGBTQ people as part of it, it’s definitely clear that Survivor is taking its diversity initiative seriously.