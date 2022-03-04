'The Courtship' Host Rick Edwards Built an Impressive Career Before Taking on This Gig

'The Courtship' Host Rick Edwards Built an Impressive Career Before Taking on This GigBy Chris Barilla
Mar. 4 2022, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
There are few programs that have sought to shake up the expected premise for a reality dating show in the way that The Courtship hopes to. While The Bachelor may still be the mainstay for many fans of the genre, The Courtship plans to offer viewers a refreshing new take to the idea. In the show, contestants truly treat dating like a royal experience — ball gowns, castles, and carriages included.
The host of this refreshing spin on dating games is Rick Edwards, who has actually held quite a few other jobs before landing the gig with The Courtship. So, who exactly is Rick, and what has he done outside of his work on The Courtship? Keep reading to find out!
Who exactly is Rick Edwards, the host of 'The Courtship'?
Rick Edwards (real name Richard Philip Edwards) is an English author, journalist, and most famously, television presenter. The son of Philip G. Edwards and his wife Patricia A. Galloway, he was born on May 20, 1979, in Enfield, Great Britain. In his early years, he attended Portsmouth Grammar School, per Wikipedia.
After finishing primary and secondary school, Rick attended Pembroke College in Cambridge. While at school, he started performing stand-up comedy.
Once college was done, Rick's career began with him hosting a Saturday evening radio show on XFM called The Weekender, a job he kept for years. Around that same time, he also formed a part of the BBC's team covering the Reading and Leeds Festival.
By 2011, he took his first dive into reality television work hosting E4's Tool Academy. However, that was short-lived. By 2013, his journalistic career took over and Rick transitioned his focus to more serious tasks. That same year, he became a host on a political discussion show called Free Speech airing on BBC Three. By 2015, his repertoire expanded again to include a presenting job on the ITV2 panel show Safeword.
In recent years, some of the jobs that Rick has taken on have included hosting his own podcast titled Science(ish) with Dr. Michael Brooks, authoring a book of the same name, and a role on Sky's DC Fancast. On top of that, Rick has also presented the BBC One quiz show !mpossible, co-starred in History's miniseries River Hunters, and hosted a breakfast show alongside Rachel Burden for BBC One Radio.
Now, he's geared up to have a little more fun and (hopefully) help make sparks fly between The Courtship contestants. With a backdrop as gorgeous as the English castle selected to host the show, we don't think there'll be any problems spurring some romance amongst the program's eager and willing contestants.
Be sure to check out the series premiere of The Courtship on ABC on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST.