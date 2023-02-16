'Ex on the Beach Couples' Already Has a Few Twists to Surprise Contestants (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Most seasons of Ex on the Beach follow the same format of featuring a group of sexy singles, the random arrival of exes, and lots of drama. And, while Ex on the Beach Couples is similar in bringing aboard exes of the main cast, the cast is made up of couples in serious relationships. This is the ultimate test for them and a chance to prove they're ready for the next step in their relationships.

In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Feb. 16 episode, host Kamie Crawford shares the first twist of the season, called the Shack. She explains what it is and how it works and it feels like it's going to be a big part of the season moving forward. Really, it's just another thing to test the couples as they figure out if they're really ready for a future together.

Source: MTV

What is the Shack on 'Ex on the Beach Couples'?

Previous seasons of Ex on the Beach featured the Shack of Secrets, which is used to help couples as they form or hinder their progress through dramatic revelations. Sometimes, contestants can look through their partner's phone. Other times, a pair is forced to do trust-building exercises.

On Ex on the Beach Couples, the Shack is a little different. However, the general idea appears to be the same. It's a room that is literally filled with luggage, or baggage, and couples are tasked with facing it together to move forward.

"The shack is a place here on the island where you'll discover vital information that will help make that all-important decision," Kamie says in the clip. "To engage or not to engage. The Shack is filled with unclaimed baggage. It serves as a metaphor for the emotional baggage you brought here with you as a couple." She adds that it's imperative for couples to "get everything out in the open now."

How is 'Ex on the Beach Couples' different from the original show?

In the original iteration of Ex on the Beach, everyone is single and, at first, it's like a free-for-all. The singles hook up, or come close to it, and get comfortable with other people before exes start to arrive, seemingly at random intervals. Sometimes, the presence of those exes reignites feelings in main cast members. Other times, seeing their exes helps contestants move on.

Source: MTV Lola, Sorinn, Holly, and Jake are two couples in 'Ex on the Beach Couples.'