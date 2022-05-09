'The Wilds' Reign Edwards Weighs in on Rachel's Future: "She Is Kind of a Blank Slate" (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify spoke exclusively with Reign Edwards, the actress who plays Rachel in The Wilds. She shared what could be next for her character whether there is indeed a future for The Wilds on Prime Video.

Season 2 introduces a group of teenage boys who are also brought to an island for Gretchen to study and understand as they figure out how to survive, much like the girls from Season 1 — but there are still a lot of questions up in the air.