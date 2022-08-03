Daley Pearson, Thor's Reluctant Roommate Darryl, Reveals if He Would Do More of Those 'Team Thor' Shorts (EXCLUSIVE)

The dynamic is hilarious and fans love Darryl so much that he even appeared in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, Daley plays Darryl as a tour guide. But longtime fans of not only Thor but of the character Darryl himself definitely noticed him.

And now, understandably, many wouldn't say no to some new Team Thor or Team Darryl shorts.