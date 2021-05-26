Are 'Too Hot to Handle's Harry and Francesca Back Together Following Their 2020 Split?By Gabrielle Bernardini
May. 26 2021, Published 6:03 p.m. ET
Our favorite dating series is back with a new batch of ten attractive singles hoping to earn some cash and maybe form love connections in the process.
However, unlike most dating shows, Too Hot to Handle has a few rules: the contestants are not allowed to kiss, engage in heavy physical contact, or have sex.
If they are able to keep their libidos in check, the contestants will walk away with $100,000. But, for every break to the rules, money is deducted from the prize pot. Can these hot singles abstain from sex?
This reality dating series focuses on the idea that these extremely good-looking individuals will form deeper emotional connections, rather than just physical ones.
With Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle premiering in June, fans are wondering if any of the couples from Season 1 are still together. Keep reading to find out more!
Are any 'Too Hot to Handle' season 1 couples still together?
Let's face it, reality television romances usually don't last. But did these two Too Hot to Handle couples beat the odds?
At the conclusion of the series, Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago were seemingly headed down the aisle. At least, we'd hoped...
"Once we finished the show, there was so much uncertainty about each other. We only knew each other for a month," Harry told Oprah.com. With "so many unanswered questions," the two called it quits.
Then, the Australian native moved to Los Angeles, and the two eventually reconciled. "I hadn't spoken to her in a few months. I accidentally got drunk and texted her that I wanted to FaceTime her dog, but I didn't want her to be in the room. Classic drunk Harry," he explained. "Next thing you know, we're in a FaceTime and I said, 'Let me fly to to LA. Let's clear this up so we're in a good mental space before the show comes out.'"
Though the two were seemingly going strong and even talking about marriage, Francesca confirmed in a June 2020 YouTube vlog that she and Harry had split.
"He decided to break up with me because he couldn't do long distance anymore," she told her followers. "I genuinely thought we were going to end up together. I thought we were going to get married."
The two briefly dated other people, but recent social media pics posted by the exes have fans wondering if they are together once again.
Harry posted a TikTok video of himself lip-syncing to "Chun Swae" by Nicki Minaj alongside Francesca. Plus, Harry posted several Instagram pics with Francesca as the pair celebrated his birthday in Mexico.
"Happy Birthday noodle (heart emoji)," Francesca commented on the post.
Though the two have not officially confirmed whether they are back together, Netflix fans would not be surprised if they were.
Are Sharron and Rhonda still together after the show?
Another couple on the reality show that fans totally rooted for was Sharron Townsend and Rhonda Paul. However, Rhonda confirmed after the show that the two were not together.
"We are the best of friends; we still do talk, as far as helping each other out, talking to each other, and things like that," she told Women's Health in April 2020.
The duo both cited long distance as the reason why they decided to split post-show, as Sharron lives in New Jersey and Rhonda lives with her son in Atlanta.
Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle premieres June 23 on Netflix.