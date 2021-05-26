Are 'Too Hot to Handle's Harry and Francesca Back Together Following Their 2020 Split?

Our favorite dating series is back with a new batch of ten attractive singles hoping to earn some cash and maybe form love connections in the process.

However, unlike most dating shows, Too Hot to Handle has a few rules: the contestants are not allowed to kiss, engage in heavy physical contact, or have sex.

If they are able to keep their libidos in check, the contestants will walk away with $100,000. But, for every break to the rules, money is deducted from the prize pot. Can these hot singles abstain from sex?