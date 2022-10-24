Not Every Rider Can Control Their Dragon in 'House of the Dragon' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon.

Fans of House of the Dragon knew they wouldn't get through the Season 1 finale without at least one death. Unfortunately, it was on Team Black, or Rhaenyra's side. When Aemond and Lucerys fight on their dragons, however, they both tell their dragons, "serve me," which may have some fans curious.