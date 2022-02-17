Here's Everything You Need to Know About the 'Celebrity Big Brother 3' Finale

Here's Everything You Need to Know About the 'Celebrity Big Brother 3' FinaleBy Pretty Honore
Feb. 16 2022, Published 11:05 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with Celebrity Big Brother Season 3.
Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother features some pretty heavy hitters. Stars like Miesha Tate, Todrick Hall, and Carson Kressley have played solid and strategic games, but only one can be crowned the winner of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3.
Tensions are high among the contestants, and we wouldn't be surprised if they boil over before the competition ends. As of now, it’s unclear who walks away with the $250,000 grand prize — but with only a few episodes left, it won't be long before we find out. When is the Season 3 finale of Celebrity Big Brother? Here’s everything we know.
When is the Season 3 finale of 'Celebrity Big Brother'?
The Season 3 finale of Celebrity Big Brother is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS — and the competition is close. Feb. 13 marked the start of Week 3 for the celebrity houseguests, leaving little time left for them to solidify their alliances. That said, a few contestants seem like they'll do anything to earn a spot in the final five.
Shortly after Chris Kattan quit the show to be with his family, Chris Kirkpatrick was evicted and Shanna Moakler was betrayed by Cynthia and Carson at the behest of CBB3 villain, Todrick Hall. But this won't be the end of their ongoing feud. Shanna and Todrick will meet again at the Season 3 finale, and according to Shanna, she’s coming back for blood.
“He started clapping and dancing while I was walking out the door,” Shanna told Parade after her elimination. “So that’s why I was like, ‘Oh, OK! Well, I’ll make sure all the jury doesn’t vote for you.’”
"You got your way. You lied and schemed; good for you. Don’t hate the player, hate the game," Shanna added. "But at the same time, he didn’t have to be like that. And that’s who Todrick is."
Shanna wasn’t the only one who was unimpressed by Todrick’s shady behavior. Following her exit, CBB3 viewers took to social media to express their disappointment.
Who wins ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’? Fans sure aren’t rooting for Todrick Hall.
Todrick has amassed a total of 1.8 million followers on Instagram. Unfortunately, he might not be as popular among Celebrity Big Brother jurors. Although the houseguests are expected to play to win, some CBB fans believe Todrick took things way too far in Season 3.
Following his epic double-cross that sent Shanna packing, one viewer tweeted, “Did Todrick pull of a massive move? Yes, but this is not regular Big Brother.”
“Celebrities don't know [or] don't care about good moves, the jury in a celebrity season votes emotionally. He's going to lose unanimously so congrats to whoever sits next to him at the finale,” they added.
Catch Celebrity Big Brother most Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on CBS through Feb. 23. (Learn more about the schedule here).