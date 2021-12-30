Season 33 of CBS’s Hit Show 'The Amazing Race' Is Almost Here! Meet the New Cast

The Amazing Race, throughout the years, has featured some rather interesting teams as they traveled all over the world to win the big prize. The 11 teams for Season 33 will showcase YouTube influencers, radio show hosts, twin siblings, and police officers who love to sing. Two of the original groups were eliminated before filming was halted, and once the competition restarted, two of them couldn’t return. So after the third leg, only seven pairs will remain. Here’s the entire cast of Season 33.