Season 27 of 'The Bachelor' May Be Here but When Was It Filmed? By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 23 2023, Published 7:56 p.m. ET

Time flies when you're still hyper focused on what Gabby and Rachel from Season 19 of The Bachelorette are up to. In the four months since "After the Final Rose" aired, Gabby and Erich broke up and Rachel has been on vacation. A few times! And of course, during "After the Final Rose," host Jesse Palmer dropped the name of the next Bachelor.

Rachel's former beau, 26-year-old Zach Shallcross, was crowned the next husband-to-be and reactions were mostly bored. Like Rachel, fans of The Bachelorette didn't really connect with Zach, who came across about as exciting as beige carpet in a La Quinta Inn. Hopefully we'll see him in a different light once he's behind the rose ceremony. His season premieres on Jan. 23 but when was The Bachelor actually filmed? Let's get into it, and fingers crossed Zach had enough time to pick up a personality.

Source: ABC

When was Season 27 of 'The Bachelor' filmed?

The "After the Final Rose" special aired on Sept. 20, 2022 and we were told Zach's filming was supposed to begin the second he left the studio. The likelihood of Zach stepping off one set and immediately onto another is pretty small, but he didn't have long to wait. According to Reality Steve, Zach's season began filming Sept. 26, which means he had six days to pack all of the collared shirts he was going to need for filming. That man loves a collared shirt.

As a reminder, Rachel cooled off on Zach because she was worried about their age difference. Rachel, who is 3 months older than Zach, was concerned he wasn't quite ready to settle down despite being on a reality show where settling down is the name of the game. On Zach's part, he felt that Rachel wasn't acting like herself when they spent time alone together. Will he find someone more authentic and less than 3 months older than him? We'll have to tune into Season 27 of The Bachelor to find out!

Being the Bachelor is much different than being on 'The Bachelorette.'

While chatting with Good Morning America's Lara Spencer, Zach opened up about what a difference a show makes. It was "night and days," said Zach. "Being the Bachelor it's always going, nonstop. You're awake close to 24 hours a day. You're going on all these incredible dates with awesome women." He added, rather exhaustedly, "I don't think I slept, ever."

Still processing the choice of Zach Shallcross for our next Bachelor. Zach Shallcross? Man’s name is a sentence — Karen, Esq. (@comradeflirty) January 14, 2023

Lara couldn't get Zach to crack as far as an engagement goes, but he did share that the group of women he met as the Bachelor were really amazing. "As a whole, incredible group of women. Not to say that there isn't still some drama and all that but as a whole, [I'm] very happy." Zach then smiled like the proverbial cat that ate the canary, which tell us perhaps he did find The One.

Source: ABC

Even though Zach could be off the market, he took a minute to reveal exactly what he's looking for in a woman: "First and foremost, the most important thing that I was looking for and — it was pretty apparent — was kindness and compassion." Zach experienced that with his own family and was looking to mimic it with his new family. Lara then blasted out to the world that his nickname in the house was Zach the Snack. Could we have been wrong about Zach all along? Perhaps he went from a bag of carrots to a plate of warm chocolate chip cookies.