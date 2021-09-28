Who Is Jake Gyllenhaal Dating? Meet His Long-Term Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu

Who is Jake Gyllenhaal dating? He's currently in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu and they look really happy together! Even though the relationship has been going on for nearly four years, for the most part, they’ve remained far away from the spotlight. One of the first times they were spotted together was in December of 2018, when they were seen taking a stroll through Paris. Questions about if they were an official couple or not circulated, but neither of them ever spoke up on the matter.