You Source: Netflix 'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers Reveals How Rhys Is Similar to Joe (EXCLUSIVE) By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 7 2023, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

At last, Penn Badgley is back as everyone's favorite serial stalker and killer: Joe Goldberg. The much-anticipated fourth season of You sees the sociopath flee to London, where he goes by Jonathan Moore and falls in with a new posh social circle that includes an icy gallery manager (Charlotte Ritchie) and a wealthy playboy (Lukas Gage).

Joe also runs in the same crowd as Rhys Montrose, an author and aspiring politician with a troubled past — could he and Joe have something in common? Or are they polar opposites? Only time will tell, but in an exclusive interview with Distractify, English actor Ed Speleers opened up about Rhys and how the character is similar to Joe Goldberg.

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg/Jonathan Moore and Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose in Season 4 of 'You'

Who plays Rhys in 'You' Season 4? Ed Speleers dishes on the character!

First things first — the person behind Rhys Montrose is none other than English actor Ed Speleers. He's best known for playing the title role in the 2006 film Eragon, the antagonistic character Stephen Bonnet in the TV series Outlander, and James "Jimmy" Kent in the British historical drama series Downton Abbey.

Now, he's taking his talents to Netflix with a major role in Season 4 of You. "He's a guy who is a bit of an outsider, but he's managed to find his way in life and find that he can actually walk [through] many different parts of society," Ed told Distractify, adding that Rhys "can tread the line very well between different social classes and backgrounds and political persuasion."

Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose in Season 4 of 'You'

Ed told us that Rhys's ability to connect with various social and economic classes is "something that he embraces and it's something that he wears on his sleeve... he has the ability to look at people and maybe see past what is just there in the immediate and the exterior. And the judging that takes place is so many people, I think he tries to find a way through that."

Ed Speleers explains how Rhys and Joe parallel one another.

Ahead of the long-awaited Season 4 premiere, Netflix began teasing fans with their first look at the new characters, one of which is Rhys Montrose. In a teaser clip, Joe can be heard saying that Rhys is "someone I can relate to ... by some unconventional turn of events, we both went from the bottom of society to the social stratosphere. It's nice to see someone else level-headed here." Of course, we had to ask Ed about this! Luckily, he opened up about the relationship between Rhys and Joe.

"He has this sort of chameleon-like quality, and so he's interested in people," Ed told Distractify. "In order to be political, in order to be an author, and to have an understanding, he wants to understand people, and I feel that he's been through a rough ride himself and he recognizes that."