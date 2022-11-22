Season 31 of 'Dancing With the Stars' Is Over — Who Won the Mirrorball Trophy? (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 31 finale of Dancing with the Stars.
It seems like it was only yesterday that we were scrambling to our living room to watch the Season 31 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, yet here we are, ready to crown the next winner of the wildly popular dancing competition series. The finale proved the final four couples were there to win, but only one of them walked away with the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
Of course, we wish all of the finalists — Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy — could walk away as co-champions, but unfortunately, that's not how the competition works.
So, who won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars? Keep reading to find out!
Who won Season 31 of 'Dancing with the Stars'?
By the end of the finale, co-hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro announced that Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas won Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, beating out Gabby and Val for the title. The result certainly didn't come as a surprise to the judges, who have applauded Charli all season long for her powerful storytelling and practically perfect technique.
Following their second dance of the night — a freestyle to “Us Again” by Pinar Toprak — Derek teared up while talking about Mark and Charli's bond, while Bruno called the performance “unquestionable excellence.”
Len capped it off with perhaps some of the most glowing feedback we've ever heard him give: “This is a culmination of everything. Fantastic choreography, and the most wonderful, wonderful dancing. It was just spectacular,” he said.
Viewers certainly weren't surprised by Charli's win either, though many fans weren't thrilled by it — especially given that Charli had dance training prior to being on the show.
"Was Charli's dance good? Yes," one Twitter user wrote. "Do I want her to win? No."
"Oh, I’m so shocked Charli won wow," another viewer wrote sarcastically. "Like it wasn’t handed to her since week 1 BYE BOO."
Others, however, were ecstatic to see one of their social media idols take home the win.
"Life amazes me. Charli used to be a normal girl who loved to dance and once decided to post a TikTok and it went viral," a fan account wrote on Twitter. "So much crazy stuff happened in between that [and] she is now the WINNER of DWTS Season 31!"