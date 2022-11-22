Season 31 of 'Dancing With the Stars' Is Over — Who Won the Mirrorball Trophy? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for the Season 31 finale of Dancing with the Stars.

It seems like it was only yesterday that we were scrambling to our living room to watch the Season 31 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, yet here we are, ready to crown the next winner of the wildly popular dancing competition series. The finale proved the final four couples were there to win, but only one of them walked away with the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.