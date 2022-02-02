Was Khloé Kardashian's Divorce From Lamar Odom Written in the Stars? An Astrologer Weighs In (EXCLUSIVE)

Long before Tristan Thompson ever got involved with the Kardashian family, Khloé Kardashian was married to retired NBA player Lamar Odom.

The spouses swapped vows in front of Keeping up With the Kardashians cameras in 2009, after a month-long courtship, and they even appeared on the two-season spinoff, Khloé and Lamar, together. While the two appeared to be happy and in love — and it seemed like they would prove the doubters wrong — Khloé filed for divorce from the former L.A. Laker in 2013.