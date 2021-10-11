Everyone Wants Michonne to Return to 'the Walking Dead,' but Will She? The Scoop

During Season 11, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) has been keeping the secret of Rick being alive from everyone in Alexandria. Other members of the group are still confused as to why Michonne would abandon both RJ, her son, and Judith, whom she had adopted in Rick's absence.

However, in a recent episode, Judith is bullied by other kids who claimed Michonne abandoned her, and Judith continues to keep the secret of Rick's possible return. It might be a matter of time before the truth is finally revealed, allowing the characters to decide whether or not to pursue Michonne and Rick.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens, but it sounds like Michonne could return before The Walking Dead ends. If not, she will likely appear in the film series!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays on AMC at 9 p.m. ET.