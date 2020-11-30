The Official '90 Day Fiancé' Podcast Is Here to Fulfill All Your 'TLC' Cravings

The Official '90 Day Fiancé' Podcast Is Here to Fulfill All Your 'TLC' CravingsBy Chrissy Bobic
Updated
The only thing better than watching your favorite show in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is getting to listen to a podcast afterward and relive every cringe-y moment with dedicated hosts who are also obsessed with the show.
There are already several podcasts out there to help you do that, but when TLC drops its official 90 Day Fiancé podcast on Dec. 1, 2020, ahead of the Dec. 6, 2020 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé season eight, it will open the door to a whole new kind of after-show.
Who are the '90 Day Fiancé' podcast hosts?
In a perfect world, stars from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise would be brought on to host the official podcast. Can't you just imagine Darcey or Stacey Silva heading the show? Or Colt Johnson giving his two cents on everyone else’s drama? OK, maybe that’d be a little overkill, so in this case, TLC has brought on two people the network refers to as "insiders" of the series: Mike and Alexa.
Although not much is known about the podcast hosts just yet, chances are they will become breakout stars themselves as they lead each episode with their commentary on the show's wild storylines and awkward cast interactions. They’ll also have special guest appearances and occasional interviews with those close to the show, including, yes, Colt Johnson.
How can you listen to the '90 Day Fiancé' podcast?
Luckily, the official 90 Day Fiancé podcast, called simply 90 Day Fiancé: The Podcast, is free to listen to on most major podcast platforms. You can find it on Apple and Spotify, and probably elsewhere too. Each episode will drop on the Tuesday following each new Sunday night episode.
Will '90 Day Fiancé' stars appear as guests on the podcast?
Even if you know next to nothing about the hosts of 90 Day Fiancé: The Podcast, you will definitely hear some familiar voices when they interview stars from the franchise on the podcast. According to TLC, the podcast will feature "catch-ups with past and current cast members" and insider information fans might not get anywhere else.
There are already popular podcasts for the show, but they aren't officially TLC-sanctioned.
The only official podcast for the franchise is 90 Day Fiancé: The Podcast. That’s not to say the other ones out there aren't just as juicy, but it should be said that podcasts like 90 Day Fiancé Cray Cray, The Fraudcast: A 90 Day Fiancé Podcast, and The 90 Day Fiancé After Show Podcast aren’t officially linked to any show in the TLC franchise.
"We have continued to feed the 90 Day superfan appetite with franchise expanders, yet there was one platform left untapped, until now," Cameron Curtis, vice president of Multi-Platform Strategy and Digital Media at TLC said in a press release. "We’re excited to bring viewers even further under the 90 Day tent, up-close and personal with our 90 Day couples as they share their international love stories in this intimate, unvarnished way."
Watch 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.