The Official '90 Day Fiancé' Podcast Is Here to Fulfill All Your 'TLC' Cravings

The only official podcast for the franchise is 90 Day Fiancé: The Podcast. That’s not to say the other ones out there aren't just as juicy, but it should be said that podcasts like 90 Day Fiancé Cray Cray, The Fraudcast: A 90 Day Fiancé Podcast, and The 90 Day Fiancé After Show Podcast aren’t officially linked to any show in the TLC franchise.

"We have continued to feed the 90 Day superfan appetite with franchise expanders, yet there was one platform left untapped, until now," Cameron Curtis, vice president of Multi-Platform Strategy and Digital Media at TLC said in a press release. "We’re excited to bring viewers even further under the 90 Day tent, up-close and personal with our 90 Day couples as they share their international love stories in this intimate, unvarnished way."

