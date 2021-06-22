'Below Deck Sailing Yacht's' Alli Dore Announces She and Boyfriend Are Having a Baby

Congrats are in order! Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Alli Dore has announced that she and her boyfriend, Benny Thompson, are expecting their first baby. Alli took to social media on June 21 to reveal that she was pregnant. On Instagram, she wrote, "So excited for this new adventure with you and our little ocean baby," and shared a few photos of herself showing off her baby bump alongside Benny.

He commented on Alli's Instagram post, "So proud of you, you're going to be the most amazing mumma. Couldn't be more excited for the epic journey we've begun."

Alli, a bubby Australian native, was a newbie on Below Deck's spinoff Below Deck Sailing Yacht and served as the third strew in Season 2, finding herself caught smack dab in the middle of a love triangle. It's obvious that the mommy-to-be has moved on and is excited for the next chapter in her life.