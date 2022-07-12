Will You Accept This Show? 9 Bachelor Nation Podcasts You Can Listen to Right Now
Four long months after Season 25 of The Bachelor wrapped up with an explosive finale, The Bachelorette is officially back for Season 19. For the first time, two leads — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — will be handing out the roses for the entirety of the season.
If the weekly, two-hour show isn't enough for you to get your Bachelorette fix (or you want to hear what someone has to say about the cringiest, funniest, or most romantic moments from each episode), then you may want to listen to one of the many podcasts about the ABC series.
Whether you're looking for a recap show, commentary on the goings-on in each episode, or to hear what former stars have to say, we've rounded up a list of nine podcasts that are all about Bachelor Nation.
1. 'Bachelor Happy Hour'
The original Bachelor Nation podcast now features former Bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young as the hosts. On each episode, the ladies break down what is going on on each show, and they are able to discuss their own experiences as past leads. When it comes to eliminated contestants or notable personalities from each show, the ladies often get the first interview.
2. 'Click Bait with Bachelor Nation'
The pop culture podcast features fan favorites Natasha Parker, Joe Amabile, and Tia Booth (who all also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 together). While Click Bait does feature an inside look at The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the podcast also covers the biggest headlines the week's biggest celebrity news stories.
3. 'Talking It Out'
The third and final official Bachelor Nation podcast is Talking It Out, which features the voices of Bachelorette Season 13 winner Bryan Abasolo (who is married to Rachel Lindsay), and Season 15 fan favorite, Mike Johnson.
The co-hosts often invite alums from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette on their podcast to discuss relationships and to start conversations about things that they see on and off the show.
4. 'The Betchelor'
Listeners who are looking for humorous episodic breakdowns and recaps should look no further than The Betchelor. The series, which comes from Betches Media, is hosted by Kay Brown and Jared Freid (who also posts commentary on his Instagram stories). Neither host has ever appeared on a Bachelor Nation show, which means that they can poke fun at anybody and everybody.
5. 'Bachelor Party'
Host Juliet Litman goes through each episode of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise with an analytical lens for Bachelor Party. She features producers, Bachelor Nation stars, and fans on her series.
7. 'The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast'
Former Bachelor Ben Higgins and Bachelor/Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti Haibon host this series, which features episode recaps, other Bachelor Nation headlines, and insight into their own relationships. The two have featured former leads from early seasons, like Trista Sutter and Lorenzo Borghese.
8. 'The Viall Files'
Love him or hate him, there's no denying that former Bachelor and two-time Bachelorette contestant Nick Viall knows his stuff when it comes to all things Bachelor Nation — and he's never afraid to say what's really on his mind.
In addition to discussing the franchise, Nick also offers advice during his "Questions with Nick" segment. While he does have plenty of reality TV guests on the podcast, he also features stars who are not from Bachelor Nation.
9. 'Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe'
Kaitlyn was the lead on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, and she's currently engaged to Season 14 alum Jason Tartick. Though she does talk about the franchise on many episodes, her podcast also highlights her life outside of the show.
New episodes of The Bachelorette air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also stream the series on Hulu.