Will You Accept This Show? 9 Bachelor Nation Podcasts You Can Listen to Right Now

Four long months after Season 25 of The Bachelor wrapped up with an explosive finale, The Bachelorette is officially back for Season 19. For the first time, two leads — Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia — will be handing out the roses for the entirety of the season.

If the weekly, two-hour show isn't enough for you to get your Bachelorette fix (or you want to hear what someone has to say about the cringiest, funniest, or most romantic moments from each episode), then you may want to listen to one of the many podcasts about the ABC series.