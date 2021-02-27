Cynthia Bailey on Breaking the Fourth Wall and Those 'Housewives' All-Stars Rumors (EXCLUSIVE)

Fast-forward to Season 13, and the model is more than a decade into her Housewives career with no sign of slowing down. As for the rest of her life, everything's coming together.

When viewers first met Cynthia Bailey in the third season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she was navigating her recent move to the peach state, creating friendship contracts, and raising her young daughter, Noelle Robinson.

Though the Bailey Wine Cellar owner is often the voice of reason on the show, her bachelorette party threatened to change the dynamic of the group for good.

Cynthia's daughter is now grown and following in her mother's footsteps as a model / influencer. Viewers are also getting to see Cynthia's continued happiness with sportscaster Mike Hill , whom she wed on Oct. 10, 2020 (her planning process during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a key storyline on the reality series as well).

Cynthia spoke exclusively with Distractify about why it was necessary to break the fourth wall at her South Carolina party, and she teased what the fallout will be for her and Mike. Plus, she dished on those Housewives All-Stars rumors.

The event, which has been dubbed Strippergate , has been the subject of rumors for months, and fans finally got to see it all go down on the Feb. 19 episode.

Cynthia Bailey on why it was essential to shatter the fourth wall after Strippergate.

As longtime fans of Housewives will know, it's rare that cameramen or producers are seen, and the ladies hardly ever mention the fact that they're filming a reality show. However, franchises like RHONY, RHOP, and RHOBH all had epic moments in recent seasons when the fourth wall was broken. RHOA Season 13 was no different.

During Cynthia's bachelorette party in South Carolina on the Feb. 19 episode, production stopped actively filming after stripper Bolo the Entertainer did his routine. Once the cameras went down, things got a little saucy, and there are rumors that things escalated even further in one of the spare bedrooms at the rental house. While the ladies thought that what went down would remain between them all, cast member Kenya Moore brought it up the following day.

Source: Instagram

While chatting with us, Cynthia said that it was disconcerting at first to realize that cameras did capture the aftermath of Bolo's performance. But she knew she had nothing to be ashamed of, and that she hadn't done anything to put her relationship in jeopardy.

"It was concerning, especially with the footage that we didn't know was being filmed. I was fine. I do what I do, and I always have my boundaries," she said. Once it was clear that Strippergate would be a present point of conflict for the duration of the season, Cynthia was glad that the group could discuss all aspects of it, including how production had left for the night.

"After being on the show for so long, I actually like that we break the fourth wall a little bit more now," the veteran cast member shared. "People who have been watching this show for forever know that it's hard for us to try to defend certain situations that happen over the fourth wall. Usually, we can't speak about it."

Source: Instagram

