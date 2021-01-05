Some Key 'Dexter' Characters Probably Won't Be Back for the Reboot

Some Key 'Dexter' Characters Probably Won't Be Back for the RebootBy Chrissy Bobic
Updated
When Showtime's Dexter ended in 2013, plenty of fans were disappointed. The genius serial killer who had spent the series narrowly evading, but successfully getting away from authorities ended the show in hiding. It was anticlimactic for some, especially since many fans weren't pleased with the final season overall. Now that the Dexter revival is in the works, however, there is new hope on the horizon that things can improve.
But first, former fans who are still optimistic about Dexter's return are curious about who will be in it. Obviously they will need their fearless Saran Wrap-loving protagonist back at it, but who else will be along for the ride? There are some fallen characters who probably won't return, but Dexter did spend a good chunk of the original series talking to his dead father, so at this point, anything can happen.
Who is in the 'Dexter' revival cast?
So far, the cast for the revival of Dexter hasn't been revealed. That could be because the producers aren't sure how many returning characters there will be, if any. Or it might be because they prefer to keep as much about the show under wraps as possible. It's highly unlikely that Dexter's murdered wife or her kids from her first marriage will make an appearance, though.
There are rumors of John Cusack joining the cast as a possible bad guy to foil Dexter, but so far, Showtime hasn't confirmed the addition. However, it looks like Clancy Brown will be the actor taking on the role of the big bad for the revival, Kurt Caldwell. Kurt is a sort of unofficial mayor of the town of Iron Lake, and, while he seems like a generous man of the people, crossing him or those he loves is a very dangerous thing.
For the record, I would have been binging DEXTER for my birthday even if I wasn't joining the show.— Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) January 5, 2021
It's a whole lotta Millennial TV fun!
Michael C. Hall will also reprise his role as Dexter Morgan, and although his sister, Deb, died in the original finale, she could always come back as a voice in Dexter's head.
In the original series, Dexter was followed by the face and voice of his dead father, who guided him on his mission to use his "dark passenger" to kill bad people instead of the innocent. If the actress who played Deb, Jennifer Carpenter, returns to the series, it could be in a similar role meant to help Dexter. As of right now, though, her return, as well as those of other former characters, has not been announced.
The plot for the 'Dexter' reboot might make up for the original final season.
Dexter ended in 2013 with Dexter presumed dead after driving his boat into a hurricane. He was shown in the final shot of the series living somewhere far from Miami, as a bearded recluse. It wasn't the ending people wanted, but it was the one they got. And Michael C. Hall recognizes that for many, it wasn't what it could have been. He told The Daily Beast he hopes the revival could make up for that.
"People found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling," he said. "I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?'" He also understands that "we certainly do live in an era where the bar is very high as far as the simultaneous surprise, satisfaction, and closure that should go along with a series finale."
Will there be a time jump when 'Dexter' returns?
Dexter executive producer Clyde Phillips told TV Insider that there will be a significant time jump in the revival of the show. He explained that what is technically Season 9 is meant to act as a do-over of sorts of the original finale, and could take place as many as 10 years from the events that ended Dexter in 2013.
The Dexter revival is slated to premiere on its original home network, Showtime, in the fall of 2021. The season will have 10 full episodes of mystery, blood, and new characters in Dexter's new life. And, while there don't seem to be plans for more seasons on top of it, hopefully longtime fans will get closure and an ending to rival that of the original.