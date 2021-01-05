Some Key 'Dexter' Characters Probably Won't Be Back for the Reboot

When Showtime's Dexter ended in 2013, plenty of fans were disappointed. The genius serial killer who had spent the series narrowly evading, but successfully getting away from authorities ended the show in hiding. It was anticlimactic for some, especially since many fans weren't pleased with the final season overall. Now that the Dexter revival is in the works, however, there is new hope on the horizon that things can improve.

But first, former fans who are still optimistic about Dexter's return are curious about who will be in it. Obviously they will need their fearless Saran Wrap-loving protagonist back at it, but who else will be along for the ride? There are some fallen characters who probably won't return, but Dexter did spend a good chunk of the original series talking to his dead father, so at this point, anything can happen.

Who is in the 'Dexter' revival cast?

So far, the cast for the revival of Dexter hasn't been revealed. That could be because the producers aren't sure how many returning characters there will be, if any. Or it might be because they prefer to keep as much about the show under wraps as possible. It's highly unlikely that Dexter's murdered wife or her kids from her first marriage will make an appearance, though.

There are rumors of John Cusack joining the cast as a possible bad guy to foil Dexter, but so far, Showtime hasn't confirmed the addition. However, it looks like Clancy Brown will be the actor taking on the role of the big bad for the revival, Kurt Caldwell. Kurt is a sort of unofficial mayor of the town of Iron Lake, and, while he seems like a generous man of the people, crossing him or those he loves is a very dangerous thing.

For the record, I would have been binging DEXTER for my birthday even if I wasn't joining the show.

It's a whole lotta Millennial TV fun! — Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) January 5, 2021

Michael C. Hall will also reprise his role as Dexter Morgan, and although his sister, Deb, died in the original finale, she could always come back as a voice in Dexter's head.

