Is Dakota Johnson Finally Engaged to Chris Martin? Here's What We Know

Love-struck, hopeless romantics who have kept their fingers crossed for Dakota Johnson to eventually end up with Jamie Dornan , her co-star from the erotic film franchise Fifty Shades of Grey ... It’s simply not going to happen. Dakota has been dating Chris Martin for nearly four years now, and it looks like they are finally ready to tie the knot.

This isn’t the first time the media was buzzing about a possible engagement between Dakota and Chris either. In December 2020, Page Six reported that Dakota was spotted by paparazzi wearing a giant emerald ring on her left ring finger. The massive ring was hard to miss at the time which is why it created so much buzz.

Neither Dakota nor Chris has directly made an announcement to their fans about their engagement. Until they do, the rumors about these two getting married are merely speculative.

Over the last four years that Dakota and Chris have been in a relationship, they’ve done their best to keep things pretty private. According to OK! , he finally proposed, she said “yes,” and their wedding will take place sometime in early 2022.

Have Dakota or Chris been married to other people in the past?

If Dakota is indeed planning to marry Chris, it will be her first time down the aisle. She’s been dating Chris since 2017, and we simply couldn’t be happier for the couple. She had other relationships before meeting Chris, but none of them were meant to be. One of those brief and alleged relationships was with model Cara Delevingne in 2016. Rumors about the two beautiful women made headlines even though they both refused to speak up on the matter.

Before that, Dakota dated Matt Hitt from 2014 to 2016. The Indie guitarist was in her life off and on over the course of two years, but things didn’t work out because of their conflicting, busy work schedules. In 2013, Dakota dated Jordan Masterson for a little while. For those who recognize his last name, he’s the half-brother of Danny Masterson from That '70s Show.

One of the longest relationships Dakota had was with Noah Gersh from 2006 to 2012, starting back when she was still just a high school student. For Chris, on the other hand, his wedding with Dakota won’t be his first. He was married to Gwyneth Paltrow for 10 years and they share two kids together: Apple Blithe Alison and Moses Bruce Anthony. Even though their relationship didn’t work out, they have the co-parenting thing squared away and are still on friendly terms with each other.