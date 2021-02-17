'Tough as Nails' Winner Kelly Murphy Works With Veterans at a Missouri University

While most Tough as Nails contestants have been pretty open about their personal lives, Kelly has kept things close to the vest. And although there is no telling if he is in a relationship or married, we have seen the star dote on his children every chance he gets.

According to Kelly's Instagram page , he frequently shares photos of his children, two daughters and a son. In fact, one of his daughters, Shelby, is reportedly following in his footsteps by joining the Navy.

It's unclear whether the rest of Kelly's children have the U.S. Navy on their radar, but the Tough As Nails winner always makes it a point to share memories and snaps of his kids often.

There's no denying that Kelly made history as the first champion of Tough as Nails. And since he is such a champion for the betterment of veterans, many of his fans are looking forward to seeing what he will do next.

Catch Season 2 of Tough as Nails at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.