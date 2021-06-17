'Million Dollar Listing' Star Ryan Serhant Says New York Real Estate Is Going to "Boom" Post-COVID (EXCLUSIVE)By Gabrielle Bernardini
During the height of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), real estate mogul Ryan Serhant took the opportunity to "reevaluate life and make big changes."
The Million Dollar Listing New York star opened his own brokerage company after working for more than a decade at Nest Seekers International.
Ryan's journey as the owner of Serhant can be watched on this season of the hit Bravo reality series. Distractify spoke exclusively with Ryan about his decision to open a brand new company, working during COVID, and the future of New York real estate.
Halfway through Season 9, our favorite real estate agents are forced to operate business differently when COVID-19 sweeps across the nation and lockdowns are enforced.
"It was definitely scary for everybody," Ryan told Distractify. "There was a solid month … where everything was up in the air."
However, the 36-year-old explained that he had started a media company a few years prior and had created property tour videos for every property the company had.
"That became very valuable versus us having to run around and having to create all of these videos," he said. "We transitioned from going from a company that is doing in-person showings, events, open houses to a video real estate technology company where we are able to target buyers with video and sell them." He added, "That hasn’t stopped."
Though the pandemic struck New York City hard, the Ryan's Renovation star told Distractify that it made him "reevaluate life," and he decided to open his own brokerage.
"It was definitely scary but I was totally willing and open to taking the risk," he told us. "It was exciting but terrifying at the same time." Throughout Season 9, audiences will watch as the real estate agent creates his business, Serhant.
"[You'll see] the building of the business which is really cool," the Bravo star teased about what viewers can expect to see throughout Season 9. "I’ve never shown anything like that before. You’ll see all that which is exciting."
He continued, "It’s the creation of the business and, 'How do you sell in the new New York'"? He added, "That’s where things get really, really interesting."
'Million Dollar Listing' star Ryan Serhant says New York real estate will boom post-COVID.
At the height of the global pandemic, many New York City businesses closed and residents left the city in waves. With many wondering if the Big Apple would ever recover, Ryan told us, "It's already there ... and then some!"
He continued, "Barbara Corcoran told me that when she was running her business when 9/11 happened, she stood there with everybody right after and said, ‘Let’s take care of each other. Let’s take care of ourselves, but just know when New York comes out of this, New York is going to experience the biggest boom market it has ever seen and that is exactly what happened."
Ryan concluded, "That’s what’s gonna happen now."
