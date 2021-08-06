'MDLNY' Agent Steve Gold Is Selling His "Dream Loft" in SoHo — Take a Look Inside (EXCLUSIVE)

He recognized that the apartment had good bones, so he restored certain elements, like the ceiling beams, to their original glory. Steve then customized the space with high-end items, including JennAir kitchen appliances .

When real estate mogul Steve Gold first toured a SoHo penthouse owned by British gallerist Sean Kelly in 2019, he was doing so as a potential listing agent. Instead, the Million Dollar Listing New York agent purchased the 22 Wooster Street loft himself from the longtime owner, and he embarked on a substantial renovation.

The broker spoke exclusively with Distractify about why he's putting his apartment on the market, and the developments in his family life that have encouraged him to make a change.

Though Steve said that buying the apartment and working on every detail until the renovation concluded in January 2021 was "a dream come true," he and his partner, Luiza Gawlowska, have decided to list the property.

Steve Gold opened up about his "bittersweet" decision to sell his newly renovated SoHo apartment.

Steve referred to the spacious property as his "forever home" on Season 9 of MDLNY, and he shared with Distractify that the end result of the renovation produced his "dream loft" — but he's made the difficult decision to put the apartment on the market. The 22 Wooster Street loft is officially for sale, but Steve said that he was "toying" with wondering whether the "bittersweet" move was "the right decision" up until the very last minute.

"Everything that I put in here was done to last a lifetime, and with the intention that I would never sell this," Steve said, before adding that he had visions of his 2-year-old daughter, Rose Gold, taking over the property one day. However, his daughter is one of the main reasons why he's choosing to sell. When the powerhouse broker bought the apartment in 2019, Rose hadn't been born yet. Now, his priorities have shifted, and he wants to live closer to his family in Connecticut. His hope is that Rose can be close with her grandparents, and she can "have a yard to run around in."

