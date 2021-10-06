Who Is Underneath the Baby Mask From 'The Masked Singer'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: The Baby was unmasked in the Oct. 6 episode of The Masked Singer Season 6, revealing comedian Larry the Cable Guy. Check out our running list to see who else has been unmasked.

If you're a fan of surprise twists, the Fox hit show The Masked Singer might be for you. For six seasons now, a panel of judges and audience members have tried to guess the familiar faces behind mysterious costumes. The latest character to join the roster is the Baby, which isn't so much a mask as a costume.