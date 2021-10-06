Who Is Underneath the Baby Mask From 'The Masked Singer'? (SPOILERS)By Anna Garrison
Oct. 6 2021, Updated 9:29 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: The Baby was unmasked in the Oct. 6 episode of The Masked Singer Season 6, revealing comedian Larry the Cable Guy. Check out our running list to see who else has been unmasked.
If you're a fan of surprise twists, the Fox hit show The Masked Singer might be for you. For six seasons now, a panel of judges and audience members have tried to guess the familiar faces behind mysterious costumes. The latest character to join the roster is the Baby, which isn't so much a mask as a costume.
Some are unsettled by the Baby mask's giant costume. Let's dive into who could be lurking behind that wide-eyed gaze. Read on for more info, including the clues about Baby's identity and the big reveal.
Baby on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
The song Baby sings on The Masked Singer is the first clue to his identity. Baby performs a rendition of "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" by Barry White. Perhaps this could indicate he's an old-time actor? Baby is a wild card character this season, so he could be the most difficult to unmask. Thankfully, there's a clue package to guide fans.
It looks like the clues hinting at Baby's identity are:
- Running around a cityscape.
- A sports car.
- A billboard saying Blockbuster Hit 2: Starring Baby, an album with his face on it, and his own radio show.
- He was "part of a Baby Rat Pack" that "always wanted to get in on the action."
- He "even replaced [Arnold] Schwarzenegger in a film" with Washington, D.C. in the background.
Baby on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses and Reveal
Spoiler alert! Read on for who fans suspected and who was really unmasked.
Judge Ken Jeong thought that Gordon Ramsay was the one beneath the Baby mask, but fans weren't so sure. Social media commenters are convinced that the Baby mask is Larry the Cable Guy, based on Baby's thick accent and the car motif, but others have guessed Vin Diesel and Wayne Newton. These guesses are derived from the clues about being in a tight-knit group of friends, playing roles in action movies, and having multiple successful albums and radio shows.
Here are a few other guesses we've seen for Baby mask:
- Josh Brolin
- Carl Weathers
- Rob Lowe
- Pierce Brosnan
So, who is Baby on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is...Larry the Cable Guy!
Larry's fans knew it was him right away. "Baby Rat Pack" was a nod to Larry often performing with Bill Engvall, Ron White, and Jeff Foxworthy as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. The car references pointed toward Larry's character, Mater, in the Cars franchise. And yes, he did really once replace Arnold Schwarzenegger. Though Arnold starred in the holiday classic Jingle All the Way, Larry took over the role for the sequel.
To see who else gets unmasked, watch The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.