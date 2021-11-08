'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Is in Trouble With the Law — Her Future on the Show Is Now at Risk

The Nov. 7, 2021, episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City shows Jen Shah getting into some hot water with the law. She’s a fan favorite for her unpredictable personality and blasé attitude when it comes to things like … the law. And now that it seems like authorities are catching up with Jen, many people are wondering if she’s going to be replaced on RHOSLC.

Jen knows she’s in trouble, and so do we. But as long as it’s on camera, we definitely don’t mind, and it seems like she doesn’t either. However, she could go to jail.

And if that’s the case, there’s no way she can stay on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as a full-time cast member … although we wouldn’t be too surprised if we got to tune into her prison-monitored phone calls. But will Jen Shah actually be replaced in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?